Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Holder Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Increased Position; Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by $1.18 Million

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 113,851 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 11,870 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $207.46. About 543,103 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $359.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 8,835 shares to 4,701 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Information Technology Etf (VGT) by 1,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,163 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Defa Etf (DWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 147 shares. Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 4,065 shares. Allstate reported 4,875 shares. Glob Endowment Limited Partnership reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). California State Teachers Retirement System has 252,275 shares. Moreover, Cibc Ww Markets has 0.05% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 36,987 shares. Jennison Associate Lc holds 0.05% or 281,989 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.07% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Oaktop Capital Mngmt Ii Lp holds 316,504 shares or 11.83% of its portfolio. Howe And Rusling stated it has 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connor Clark And Lunn holds 4,725 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 9,393 shares. 6.48 million are owned by State Street. Gideon Advsr Inc stated it has 11,052 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd accumulated 5,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 42,852 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 118,848 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 37,954 shares or 0% of the stock. Roosevelt Investment Gp accumulated 28,241 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Paragon Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 67 shares. Barclays Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 133,346 shares. Seizert Capital Prns Ltd, a Michigan-based fund reported 73,512 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 651,127 shares. Td Asset Management has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Ftb holds 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) or 641 shares. Trexquant Lp holds 0.09% or 65,693 shares in its portfolio. 44,600 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Vident Investment Advisory Llc owns 91,851 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 668 shares.

