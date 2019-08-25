Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Holder Baker Ellis Asset Management Boosted Stake by $1.17 Million; Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose While Trust Co Of Oklahoma Cut Its Stake by $8.25 Million

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 43 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,141 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18B, down from 6,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.77M shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 11,870 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $10.07 during the last trading session, reaching $200.39. About 2.03M shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Proshare Limited Liability Corporation owns 344,532 shares. Joel Isaacson Communication Ltd Co has 9,160 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Northeast Investment holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 16,477 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability owns 441,984 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Llc Ny has 0.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,462 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0.28% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 163,443 shares. Argent Limited Company holds 4,521 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kirr Marbach Com Llc In holds 0.05% or 1,166 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd Co stated it has 39,298 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Guardian Trust accumulated 668 shares or 0% of the stock. The Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.52% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.54% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Van Strum Towne holds 1,264 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Synovus Fin Corporation owns 227,531 shares.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 287 shares to 13,119 shares, valued at $2.19 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Energy Sector Etf (XLE).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What Analysts Are Saying About Home Depot After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Lam Research (LRCX) Down 9.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “April 26th Options Now Available For Lam Research (LRCX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 1.09M shares. Confluence Investment Management Limited stated it has 1,498 shares or 0% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) owns 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Menta Cap Limited has 3,200 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 2,151 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 331,118 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bank Trust Department owns 0.35% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 19,315 shares. Gam Ag invested 0.05% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Weiss Multi stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Amer State Bank reported 3,885 shares. Millennium Limited Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Cleararc has invested 0.12% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Enterprise Financial Svcs Corp reported 1,007 shares stake. Neville Rodie And Shaw owns 40,027 shares. 39,699 are owned by Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company.