Lam Research Com (LRCX) Position Maintained by Pinebridge Investments Lp; Martingale Asset Management LP Decreased Its Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Holding by $3.14 Million; Shares Rose

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Lam Research Corp Com (LRCX) by 48.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 4,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 14,958 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 10,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $6.16 during the last trading session, reaching $195.32. About 1.77M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) by 53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 95,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% . The institutional investor held 84,353 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, down from 179,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Cathay General Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34.85. About 296,039 shares traded. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 10.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY); 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN

Analysts await Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 4.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.85 per share. CATY’s profit will be $71.05 million for 9.79 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Cathay General Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Cathay General Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CATY) 30% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cathay General Bancorp declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2016. More interesting news about Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cathay General Bancorp to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into NCR Corporation (NCR) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

