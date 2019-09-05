Lam Research Com (LRCX) Holder First Merchants Boosted Its Position; As Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Valuation Rose, Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Increased by $1.42 Million Its Stake

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 783.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 19,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 21,992 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 2,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $169.87. About 131,381 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Lam Research Corp Com (LRCX) by 23.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 1,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 9,129 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 7,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $5.82 during the last trading session, reaching $227.42. About 1.59 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,460 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 34,438 shares. Family Firm has invested 0.08% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Thomas White Limited accumulated 0.11% or 3,295 shares. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 45,111 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cypress Grp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 2,335 shares. Greenwood Capital Associates Ltd Company holds 0.16% or 3,561 shares. Tru Advsrs holds 2,315 shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 3,034 shares. Colony Group Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 56,576 are owned by Burney. Johnson Financial Group accumulated 5,890 shares or 0.09% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.07% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Parkside Commercial Bank & reported 334 shares stake.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 3,204 shares to 72,796 shares, valued at $14.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,150 shares to 26,240 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,552 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim accumulated 0.02% or 9,320 shares. Webster National Bank N A holds 0.51% or 23,331 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp owns 0% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 3,997 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 16,006 shares. Old Dominion Management Inc has 0.08% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 1,500 shares. Pggm has 0.23% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 293,396 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Department invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 68,761 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 7,660 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 3,344 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd has 15,938 shares. 377 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Llc. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,960 shares.

