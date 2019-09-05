Lam Research Com (LRCX) Holder Assetmark Trimmed Its Position by $1.28 Million; Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Stock Price Declined While Rr Advisors Cut Position

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp Com (LRCX) by 41.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 7,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 10,283 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 17,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.03B market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $8.66 during the last trading session, reaching $221.6. About 2.20 million shares traded or 24.52% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 40,733 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 167,000 shares to 2.89M shares, valued at $40.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

More recent VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.205 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “SurveyMonkey Acquires GetFeedback | INN – Investing News Network” with publication date: September 04, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.05 million for 18.41 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset reported 9,117 shares. Amica Retiree Medical reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation reported 0.09% stake. Sun Life Finance Inc has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Synovus Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Whittier holds 0.06% or 10,965 shares. Cutter & Communication Brokerage Incorporated owns 0.24% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 4,716 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability has 3,722 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 23,264 are owned by Amalgamated Retail Bank. Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Grassi Invest Mngmt reported 7,800 shares. Systematic Fincl Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.09% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 425 shares. Of Vermont reported 0% stake. Roanoke Asset Corp New York invested in 1.03% or 12,300 shares.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc Com by 44,861 shares to 45,061 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Rl Est Sel Sec by 94,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 724,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Ac Asia Etf (AAXJ).