Lam Research (Call) (LRCX) Stock Price Rose While Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Increased by $4.40 Million Its Stake; As Cintas (CTAS) Stock Rose, Holder Albion Financial Group Has Boosted Stake

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Cintas Corporation (CTAS) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 3,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 19,806 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 16,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Cintas Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $263.42. About 239,018 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (Call) (LRCX) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 24,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 288,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.68M, up from 264,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $6.16 during the last trading session, reaching $195.32. About 1.88M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $351,106 activity. FROOMAN THOMAS E had sold 1,740 shares worth $351,106 on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Investment Llc owns 29 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,437 are owned by Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Co. Aimz Advisors Ltd Liability reported 1.61% stake. Oppenheimer And invested in 0.04% or 7,129 shares. 2,345 were accumulated by Charter. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.01% or 73 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 161,274 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division has 0.06% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 1,791 shares. Bessemer Incorporated stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Conning holds 1,702 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Financial Bank holds 0.04% or 1,225 shares. Brinker Capital reported 15,068 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Mgmt Company holds 0.05% or 2,957 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) holds 0.01% or 82 shares.

