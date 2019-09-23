Lakewood Capital Management LP Upped Its Plantronics New (PLT) Holding; Manning & Napier Has 0.2 Sentiment

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased Plantronics Inc New (PLT) stake by 98.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lakewood Capital Management Lp acquired 424,003 shares as Plantronics Inc New (PLT)’s stock declined 24.88%. The Lakewood Capital Management Lp holds 855,992 shares with $31.71 million value, up from 431,989 last quarter. Plantronics Inc New now has $1.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.35. About 377,415 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects $75M in Annual Run-Rate Cost Synergies Within 12 Months of Transaction Close; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR: Plantronics Rtgs On Watch Neg On Polycom Buy Plan; 28/03/2018 – Headsets maker Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion; 03/04/2018 – Plantronics Manager Pro v3.11 Expands Headset Insight and Management to iOS and Android Devices; 10/05/2018 – Plantronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN ITS THIRD FISCAL QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE DATED JANUARY 30, 2018; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM FOR $2B; 29/03/2018 – S&P PLACED PLANTRONICS, INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS Ba2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEG; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q EPS 29c

Manning & Napier Inc (MN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.2 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.06, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 6 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 30 sold and trimmed positions in Manning & Napier Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 6.97 million shares, down from 7.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Manning & Napier Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 15 Increased: 2 New Position: 4.

Analysts await Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. MN’s profit will be $781,040 for 10.10 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality.

More recent Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Manning & Napier reports August AUM of $20.65B – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “Manning & Napier, Inc. Reports August 31, 2019 Assets Under Management – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dragon Victory International leads financial gainers, MDJM and Puyi among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019 was also an interesting one.

The stock increased 4.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.02. About 10,449 shares traded. Manning & Napier, Inc. (MN) has declined 47.46% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MN News: 02/05/2018 – Manning & Napier 1Q Rev $42.2M; 28/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Beth Galusha, Chief Acctg Officer and Treasurer, Is Retiring; 28/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC MN.N SAYS PAUL J. BATTAGLIA JR APPOINTED CFO; 08/03/2018 Manning & Napier, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC – WILLIAM MANNING WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER – ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF INTERIM OFFICE OF CEO TO BE FILLED BY LONG-STANDING SENIOR EXECUTIVES; 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Interim Office of CEO to Be Filled by Long-Standing Senior Executives; 12/03/2018 – Manning & Napier: Office of CEO Responsible for Day-To-Day Management; 12/03/2018 – MANNING & NAPIER INC – INTERIM OFFICE OF CEO TO BE FILLED BY EVP CHARLES STAMEY, PRESIDENT JEFFREY COONS, BOARD MEMBER RICHARD GOLDBERG; 02/05/2018 – Manning & Napier 1Q EPS 7c

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Manning & Napier, Inc. for 853,878 shares. Menta Capital Llc owns 83,476 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 607,000 shares. The Illinois-based Rmb Capital Management Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 78,685 shares.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $31.55 million. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401 plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. It has a 16.03 P/E ratio. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

Among 2 analysts covering Plantronics (NYSE:PLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Plantronics has $83 highest and $5800 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 88.76% above currents $37.35 stock price. Plantronics had 7 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained the shares of PLT in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Poly Introduces the Next Generation of Savi Wireless Headsets – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Poly Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its Broad Portfolio and Differentiated Value in the Unified Communications & Collaboration Device Market – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Next Generation of True Wireless Earbuds from Plantronics Provides All-day Wear for Those On the Go, Working out, or Just Plain Working to Include BackBeat PRO 5100 and BackBeat FIT 3200 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

