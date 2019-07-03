Lakewood Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake in Cdk Global (CDK) by $2.03 Million as Valuation Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Increased Holding

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.04 million, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.38B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $51.56. About 660,944 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 20.14% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: No Termination Fee Under Terms of Agreement; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q EPS 71c; 07/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: G1T38, a CDK 4/6 Inhibitor, in Combination With Osimertinib in EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Adj EPS 85c; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeti; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE; 20/03/2018 – FTC: CDK DEAL FOR AUTO/MATE WOULD HAVE VIOLATED ANTITRUST RULES; 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 10,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,062 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, up from 38,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. CDK’s profit will be $107.62M for 14.82 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.45% negative EPS growth.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 370,000 shares to 6.32M shares, valued at $252.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 955,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt – 7/1/2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CDK Global to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on April 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc. by 46,680 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $96.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 50,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 490,076 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

