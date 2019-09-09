Lakewood Capital Management LP Position in Yandex N V (YNDX) Has Lifted by $13.60 Million as Share Value Rose; Target (TGT) Shareholder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Decreased Its Position by $540,480

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 6,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 60,435 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 67,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $109.85. About 5.27M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.12 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.85M, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 1.40M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $582.50 million for 23.47 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Realty Corp Reit (NYSE:COR) by 4,615 shares to 27,121 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 16,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

