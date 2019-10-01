Lakewood Capital Management LP Position in United Technologies (UTX) Trimmed by $34.50 Million; As Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Market Value Declined, Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake by $610,660

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 27.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 16,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 42,290 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 58,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 87,692 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 265,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 322,938 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.05 million, down from 588,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $134.94. About 539,384 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Parkside Retail Bank And Tru has 0.14% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co owns 2,406 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Michael Susan Dell Foundation holds 3,709 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & invested in 0.85% or 1.27M shares. Choate Advisors stated it has 30,087 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Management Incorporated holds 5,621 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.1% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,858 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dupont Cap invested in 0.34% or 115,552 shares. 67,680 are owned by Everett Harris Ca. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,434 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Swiss State Bank reported 2.67 million shares. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated has 0.02% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Canal Insurance has 3.86% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 90,000 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 18,777 shares.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 32,137 shares to 257,579 shares, valued at $278.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 519,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.78 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold PACW shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.79% less from 101.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 86,436 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Llc accumulated 822,337 shares. Paragon Ltd holds 0.18% or 8,139 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors accumulated 0% or 2,229 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Dupont Management has 0.05% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 53,873 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 123 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alberta Inv Corp invested in 109,300 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 1 shares. Jane Street Grp Llc stated it has 11,431 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 3.25% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Csat Invest Advisory Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Blair William And Il holds 6,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) stated it has 2,601 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 1.06% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PACW’s profit will be $113.82M for 9.46 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.21% negative EPS growth.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $438.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4,174 shares to 52,370 shares, valued at $9.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.