Lakewood Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Brunswick (BC); As Textron (TXT) Valuation Declined, Holder Quantbot Technologies LP Has Trimmed by $5.72 Million Its Stake

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 725,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 2.94 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.78M, up from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 889,231 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 75.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 114,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The hedge fund held 36,639 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, down from 151,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 1.29 million shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REAFFIMS 2018 FY EPS OUTLOOK OF $2.95 TO $3.15; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC SAYS HAD STRONG BOOK-TO-BILL ON ITS JET AND TURBOPROP PRODUCT LINES- CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 09/05/2018 – CARBURES CRBE.MC – SIGNS A CONTRACT WITH TEXTRON TXT.N TO MANUFACTURE COMPOSITE PARTS FOR SPECIALIZED VEHICLES; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REPORTS 1Q 2018 INCOME FROM CONT OPS OF $0.72-SHR; IN; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON EXPECTS CERTIFICATION OF NEW LONGITUDE JET IN 2Q; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q REV. $3.30B, EST. $3.07B; 11/03/2018 – Federal Register: Petition for Exemption; Summary of Petition Received; Textron Aviation Inc; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: TEXTRON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 7,700 shares to 8,400 shares, valued at $330,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 12,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

Analysts await Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 40.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.61 per share. TXT’s profit will be $192.62 million for 13.08 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Textron Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.53% negative EPS growth.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 20,000 shares to 191,298 shares, valued at $45.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.