Lakewood Capital Management LP Maintains Position in Plantronics New (PLT); Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Valuation Declined While Maltese Capital Management Trimmed Position by $2.15 Million

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 9,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 17,913 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02M, down from 27,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $195.8. About 453,719 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 98.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 424,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The hedge fund held 855,992 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.71 million, up from 431,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 272,226 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q NET REV. $216.1M; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects Polycom Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP EPS; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS Ba2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEG; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Plantronics Ratings Under Review After Acquisition Announcement; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN ITS THIRD FISCAL QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE DATED JANUARY 30, 2018; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM IN DEAL VALUED AT $2B; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects $75M in Annual Run-Rate Cost Synergies Within 12 Months of Transaction Close; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, ROBERT HAGERTY TO ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN, MARV TSEU TOASSUME ROLE OF VICE-CHAIRMAN OF PLANTRONICS BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q EPS 29c; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – EXPECT $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES WITHIN 12 MONTHS OF TRANSACTION CLOSE

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.76M shares to 4.04 million shares, valued at $282.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adient Plc by 445,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11M shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold PLT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.51 million shares or 2.62% more from 30.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Ltd Co holds 0.04% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) or 17,093 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 30,236 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust holds 0% or 1,194 shares. Principal owns 0.02% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 597,745 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 64,176 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0% or 9,700 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada has 0.01% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Moreover, Evercore Wealth Llc has 0.02% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Art Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.04% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) or 21,100 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd owns 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 589 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 51,359 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Partners Limited Company has 0.33% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT).

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Seasoned Unified Communications Expert Tom Puorro Joins Plantronics – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Poly Doubles Down on Native Microsoft Teams Experience With New CCX Business Media Phones – GlobeNewswire” published on March 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Plantronics Announces Closure of Polycom FCPA Investigation – GlobeNewswire” on December 26, 2018. More interesting news about Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Plantronics (PLT) Tops Q4 EPS by 29c, Revenues Beat; Offers Q1 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Poly Announces Integration of Amazon Chime and Alexa for Business With Polycom Trio and Amazon Alexa With Plantronics Voyager 4200 UC Headsets – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 15,700 shares to 55,700 shares, valued at $11.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Management Corporation by 103,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 653,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Harborone Bancorp Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold SIVB shares while 164 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 45.31 million shares or 1.94% less from 46.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.04% or 85,742 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 37,298 shares. Fiduciary invested 0.07% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). 1.61 million were reported by Intl Investors. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.03% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). 9,951 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement. Alps Advsr Inc has 1,588 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsrs Limited Liability holds 1.15% or 49,135 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma stated it has 25,715 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. First Advisors LP reported 25,808 shares. 44,331 are owned by Gateway Advisers Limited Liability. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 5,564 shares. Systematic Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Invesco Ltd reported 1.43M shares stake. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 37,012 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $199,007 activity.

More notable recent SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SVB Financial Group (SIVB) CEO Gregory Becker on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Gained 97% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Ways to Gain Exposure to Venture Capital in Tech and Healthcare – The Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Silicon Valley Bank Introduces “Access to Innovation” to Increase Opportunities for Underrepresented People in the Innovation Economy – PRNewswire” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of SVB Financial Group Were Down 10% in March – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 1.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $259.23 million for 9.73 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual earnings per share reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.27% negative EPS growth.