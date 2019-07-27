Lakewood Capital Management LP Maintains Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); As J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Valicenti Advisory Services Has Lifted Its Position

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,458 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, up from 45,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spinning off blockchain project; 20/03/2018 – UBISOFT UBIP.PA – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR ON ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING; 13/03/2018 – DowDuPont to Participate in J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference 2018; 21/03/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 850 FROM SFR 800; 09/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NKR 53.5 FROM NKR 53; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: JPMorgan to Move Into New Washington, D.C., Facility in 2021; 02/05/2018 – Global Economy Perks Up as Goldman, JPMorgan Predict Rebound; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – AT QTR-END BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL OF $184 BILLION AND RATIO OF 11.8%; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 842,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.66 million, up from 817,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.29M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 02/04/2018 – HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Goldman US$ Liquid Reserves Plus Fund ‘AAf/S1+’; 23/04/2018 – Goldman’s Currie Says U.S. Has ‘Pretty Limited’ Options to Curb Oil Price (Video); 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO; 25/04/2018 – BigCommerce Closes Oversubscribed $60+ Million Round of New Growth Equity Funding Led by Goldman Sachs; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 01/05/2018 – Daniel Taub: Essential Properties Realty Trust has hired Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to explore an initial; 06/03/2018 – Accused Wine Thief in Court Over Goldman Exec’s Missing Bottles

