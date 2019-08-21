Lakewood Capital Management LP Lowered Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Mig Capital Maintains Position in Electronic Arts (EA)

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 32,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 588,340 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.83M, down from 620,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $127.37. About 1.38 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 488,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.63M, up from 476,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $94.04. About 2.52M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Electronic Arts (EA) Tops Q1 EPS by 24c, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Here’s Why Electronic Arts’ Stock Grew 75% In 5 Years – Forbes” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EA Stock Drops on Loss of Ronaldo in FIFA 20 – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts: Epic Fail – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mgmt owns 28,885 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fca Tx holds 2,000 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 16,588 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Board has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sit Investment Assocs reported 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Greenwood Limited Com holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 34,122 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 2.53 million were accumulated by Independent Franchise Llp. Ci Investments holds 0.27% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 474,590 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 831,024 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0% or 1,346 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management owns 136,317 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 9,069 shares. Hl Finance Svcs Limited Liability Corp owns 16,653 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 263,076 shares.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 5.23 million shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 516,000 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,000 shares to 532,000 shares, valued at $88.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 1,786 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Ser stated it has 768 shares. Owl Creek Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 166,612 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 42,847 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 0.18% or 941,010 shares. California-based Cap Advisers Lc has invested 0.28% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 55,759 are held by Bath Savings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 0.05% or 92,816 shares. Optimum reported 19,836 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Smithbridge Asset De holds 2.78% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 35,846 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins invested in 26,000 shares. Argent reported 39,739 shares stake. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated reported 76,380 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Leisure Management invested in 5,955 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc owns 78,347 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Ackman Comments on United Technologies Corp – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Engine Alliance (GE) (UTX) may order inspections on its Airbus A380 engines after breakthrough in probe into 2017 engine explosion over Greenland – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.