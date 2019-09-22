Lakewood Capital Management LP Lifted Its Brunswick (BC) Holding by $51.47 Million as Shares Declined; Comerica (CMA) Shares Declined While Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Lowered Position by $4.40 Million

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 61,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 181,690 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.20 million, down from 242,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 3.29 million shares traded or 63.22% up from the average. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 21/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Raises Prime Rate; 22/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Announces Its 2018 Power Networking Events; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Noninterest Income $244 Million; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 38.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 1.14M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 4.08 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $187.23M, up from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 1.57M shares traded or 26.43% up from the average. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.76 million shares to 4.04M shares, valued at $282.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34M shares, and cut its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $7.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 109,144 shares to 132,144 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 51,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS).