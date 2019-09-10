Lakewood Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); As Insulet (PODD) Stock Price Rose, Cam Group Holding A Has Boosted by $2.53 Million Its Position

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 842,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.66 million, up from 817,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $214. About 1.01M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/05/2018 – Goldman Says Overweight Cash As Ray Dalio’s ‘Pretty Stupid’ Cash Holders Still Looking ‘Pretty Smart’; 07/03/2018 – Yannis Koutsomitis: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 09/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT CONTINUES TO EXPECT BROAD U.S. DOLLAR WEAKNESS, EMERGING CURRENCIES TO OUTPERFORM IN 2018 AMID MARKET’S PROTECTIONISM CONCERNS; 24/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of April 24 (Table); 15/03/2018 – The Gamble That Put David Solomon on Top at Goldman Sachs; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ securities co-heads to leave firm; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Profit Jumps in First Quarter — 3rd Update; 04/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 26/04/2018 – GERMAN FASHION RETAILER NKD PUT UP FOR SALE WITH HELP OF GOLDMAN SACHS

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 102.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 26,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The institutional investor held 52,672 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 25,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $145.71. About 435,568 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 04/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 28/03/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, THE COMPANY IS RAISING ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $565 TO $580 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INSULET SEES 2Q REV. $130M TO $134M, EST. $131.5M; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Commercial Partnerships to Support its European Expansion; 31/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Insulet, Everi, Ciner Resources LP, Aluminum Corporation of; 03/05/2018 – Insulet 1Q Rev $123.6M; 29/05/2018 – Insulet Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q REV. $123.6M, EST. $121.8M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Insulet

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold PODD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Fincl Grp Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Point72 Asset LP owns 0.05% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 117,698 shares. 88,846 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Board. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 78,037 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 897,179 were reported by State Street. Aqr Management Lc invested in 0% or 10,064 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Moreover, Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). 2,123 are held by Zebra Capital Ltd Liability. Gradient Limited Co invested 0.04% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management Co has invested 0.01% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Moreover, Essex Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.97% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 68,869 shares. Federated Pa reported 507,100 shares stake. Synovus reported 37 shares.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 39,023 shares to 4.22 million shares, valued at $341.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,726 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 792,056 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $46.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 32,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 588,340 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).