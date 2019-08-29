Lakewood Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Cit Group (CIT); Ternium (TX) Market Value Declined While Westwood Global Investments Has Raised Holding

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.11 million, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $41.77. About 556,278 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Net $97M; 09/03/2018 – CIT REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ABOUT $883M OF UNSECURED DEBT; 19/04/2018 – CIT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING ALSO OF $500 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q EPS 74c; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CIT Group Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’, Sub Notes ‘BB’; 09/03/2018 – CIT Announces Redemption of Approximately $883 M of Its Unsecured Debt; 06/03/2018 – CIT Announces Pricing Of $1 Billion Of Senior Unsecured Notes And $400 Million Of Subordinated Notes; 09/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 ALL OF OUTSTANDING $383 MLN 5.500% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBR 2019; 25/05/2018 – CIT Group: Former Chief Risk Officer Robert Rowe to Leave Co to Pursue Other Opportunities

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium (TX) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 131,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.65M, up from 957,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $17.06. About 299,556 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $936,573 activity. McPhail Kenneth bought 1,000 shares worth $43,139. 2,000 shares were bought by Solk Steve, worth $84,900. 11,500 CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) shares with value of $500,817 were bought by Alemany Ellen R.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc by 160,000 shares to 2.56 million shares, valued at $33.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).