Lakewood Capital Management LP Increases Position in Lithia Mtrs (LAD); Fdx Advisors Has Increased Its Position in Huntington Bancshares Com (HBAN) as Share Price Rose

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 784,169 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.73 million, up from 769,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $132.98. About 9,316 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (HBAN) by 59.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 32,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 86,851 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 54,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.47. About 274,449 shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 29,629 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd has invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). At Natl Bank holds 19,016 shares. Gibraltar Management has invested 0.32% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Advisory Networks Ltd reported 7,620 shares stake. First Interstate State Bank reported 417 shares stake. Alphamark Advisors Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,349 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Company owns 339,596 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has 1.69 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 275 were accumulated by Capital Limited Llc. Sei Invs Company holds 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 40,592 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Basswood Ltd holds 306,684 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Cipher Cap LP stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Korea holds 294,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc Com (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,245 shares to 621 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr Enhan Shrt Ma Ac (MINT) by 53,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,298 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 32,500 shares to 588,340 shares, valued at $75.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).