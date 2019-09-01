Lakewood Capital Management LP Increases Position in Lithia Mtrs (LAD); Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Stock Value Rose While Raging Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $6.70 Million

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 784,169 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.73 million, up from 769,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 180,255 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 515,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 3.38 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.03M, down from 3.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. It closed at $19.45 lastly. It is down 1.77% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gru invested in 0.02% or 183,101 shares. Cwm stated it has 97 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Lakewood Limited Partnership has invested 2.04% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Wasatch Advisors Inc accumulated 0.21% or 204,521 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Envestnet Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 23,019 shares. 97 were reported by Huntington National Bank & Trust. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co accumulated 1.10M shares. Fmr Llc holds 0% or 205,098 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 259,166 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 119,252 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based American Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Hsbc Hldg Plc reported 6,786 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Gradient Investments Ltd reported 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 20,000 shares to 191,298 shares, valued at $45.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 32,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 588,340 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 88,101 shares to 308,101 shares, valued at $12.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 12,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 680,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mannkind Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 0% or 61,122 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited invested in 0.01% or 12,005 shares. Raymond James And Assoc owns 90,840 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 108,129 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Lc owns 115,951 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 956,622 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 0.01% or 6,002 shares. Prelude Cap Management Lc reported 0.01% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Prudential Fincl has 0.01% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 359,897 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 7,786 shares. 2,100 are held by Advisory Service Net Ltd Limited Liability Company. D E Shaw stated it has 67,421 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

