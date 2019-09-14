Lakewood Capital Management LP Increased Its Triple (GTS) Holding by $11.01 Million; Facebook (FB) Stock Rose While Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raised Holding

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Triple (GTS) by 233.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 478,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 683,472 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.30 million, up from 204,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Triple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.98% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.97. About 779,373 shares traded or 352.51% up from the average. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 27.28% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q OPER REV. $770.2M; 17/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Operating Rev $770.2M

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 2,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 50,104 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.67 million, up from 47,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Nordea’s Beslik Says Facebook a `Pandora’s Box’ of Risk (Video); 19/03/2018 – Facebook losses drag Wall St into the red; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER ASKS FACEBOOK IF ANY EU CITIZENS’ DATA HAVE BEEN AFFECTED BY “RECENT SCANDAL”; 01/05/2018 – Oculus Go, the virtual reality headset Facebook hopes will bring VR to the mainstream, is finally here It costs $199; 02/05/2018 – Facebook or Google – which should worry us more?; 19/04/2018 – PUBLICIS PUBP.PA SAYS NOT SEEING ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON ITS BUSINESS FROM THE ISSUES SURROUNDING FACEBOOK FB.O; 18/03/2018 – Facebook’s reaction to a year of scandal has vacillated between defensive cluelessness and aloof silence; 21/03/2018 – MAY EXPECTS FACEBOOK TO COMPLY WITH INVESTIGATION INTO DATA USE; 24/04/2018 – App builder criticises Facebook over use of `honour system’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold GTS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 0.14% more from 18.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 58 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 186,926 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 274,260 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp reported 0% stake. 28,600 are owned by Strs Ohio. International Grp accumulated 13,852 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc holds 0% or 19,500 shares. Prelude Lc invested in 1,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio invested in 0% or 765 shares. Wisconsin-based Heartland Advsrs Inc has invested 1.06% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Lakewood Cap Management L P, a New York-based fund reported 683,472 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% or 112,458 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) or 1.65 million shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn invested in 1,643 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al has invested 0.02% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS).

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.51M shares to 8.35 million shares, valued at $258.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 1.39M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,457 shares to 36,406 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Lc invested in 8,217 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cambridge Research has 235,318 shares. Korea accumulated 1.48% or 1.78M shares. Contrarius Invest Management Limited holds 5.58% or 517,583 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 0.16% or 60,017 shares. Orrstown Financial invested in 43 shares. Moreover, Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.38% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 21,861 shares. Ci Invests has invested 1.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Washington-based Freestone Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Highstreet Asset Management reported 0.14% stake. Lumbard & Kellner Lc has invested 3.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). King Wealth holds 2,057 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 30,017 are owned by Girard Prns. North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advisors has invested 2.48% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).