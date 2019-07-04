Lakewood Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Lithia Mtrs (LAD); As Alliance Data Sys Com (ADS) Market Value Declined, Piedmont Investment Advisors Lowered Stake

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 784,169 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.73 million, up from 769,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $124.05. About 182,277 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 16.81% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (ADS) by 70.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,162 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, down from 14,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $146.81. About 425,891 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 6,795 shares to 278,570 shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Okta, Inc. (OKTA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Linx IPO: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019, Techcrunch.com published: “Spark Networks SE closes its $258M acquisition of dating brand Zoosk – TechCrunch” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) 43% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “6 Predictable Guru Stocks – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $4.30 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.50 from last year’s $4.8 per share. ADS’s profit will be $225.24M for 8.54 P/E if the $4.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.55 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 78,971 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.03% or 63,696 shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Co accumulated 0.06% or 3,794 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership owns 29,494 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 3,650 are owned by Ww Asset Mgmt. Ferguson Wellman Cap reported 1,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Emory University holds 1.37% or 11,142 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Com holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Washington Tru invested in 2,640 shares. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division, Texas-based fund reported 26 shares. Price Michael F owns 73,100 shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio. 71,521 were accumulated by Raymond James Assocs. Turtle Creek Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 259,232 shares. 6,605 were reported by Redmond Asset Ltd Company. Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 43,839 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 4,038 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 531 shares. Vanguard Gp has 0.01% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Kennedy Capital Mngmt owns 47,441 shares. Franklin Resource reported 338,120 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 11,746 are held by Tudor Invest Et Al. Abrams Cap Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.30M shares. Amalgamated State Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com stated it has 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Haverford Fin Serv reported 13,349 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 503 shares. Rothschild And Co Asset Mngmt Us invested in 0.22% or 217,955 shares. Everence Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 2,810 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). New York-based Teton has invested 0.25% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).