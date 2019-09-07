Lakewood Capital Management LP Holding in Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Raised by $1.38 Million as Valuation Rose; Holder Hillman Co Has Boosted Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake

Hillman Co increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 848 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 72,642 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.88M, up from 71,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $7.9 during the last trading session, reaching $597.79. About 198,381 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 784,169 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.73M, up from 769,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $132.15. About 152,298 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 20,000 shares to 191,298 shares, valued at $45.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 280,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.