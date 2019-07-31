Lakewood Capital Management LP Holding in Facebook (FB) Has Raised by $2.49 Million as Stock Value Rose; Bb&T (BBT) Shareholder Regions Financial Lowered Its Holding as Shares Declined

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 532,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.68 million, up from 517,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $194.23. About 13.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica:; 28/03/2018 – KTLA: Mark Zuckerberg Has Decided to Testify Before Congress, Facebook; 08/04/2018 – Christina Wilkie: Scoop: Facebook has suspended a second data firm, @Cubeyou, after CNBC’s @MishCastillo discovered tactics; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%; 21/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will finally speak today about Facebook’s privacy scandal; 22/03/2018 – In a heated debate, Facebook shareholders argue whether social media has peaked; 01/05/2018 – Facebook smart speakers may come to international markets first, will include ‘M’ smart assistant; 20/03/2018 – F.T.C. Investigating Facebook in Use of Personal Data by Firm Tied to Trump; 26/03/2018 – U.S. regulator, state attorneys look for answers from Facebook

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 30,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.83M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 5.21 million shares traded or 22.12% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 200,000 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $29.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 185,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 815,883 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374. On Wednesday, January 30 Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,300 shares.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group Inc/The (BND) by 4,900 shares to 49,540 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VTI) by 13,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IEMG).

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.32 million for 12.63 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

