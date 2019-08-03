Lakewood Capital Management LP Holding in Facebook (FB) Has Lifted as Share Price Rose; Dana Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $5.98 Million

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 31,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 169,194 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.47M, down from 200,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 532,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.68 million, up from 517,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Canada, B.C. launch joint investigation of Facebook, AggregatelQ; 22/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence on the matter Wednesday, in an apology tour; 07/04/2018 – As recently as last month, Facebook was talking to several health organizations about data-sharing; 23/03/2018 – Facebook’s scandal is producing at least one thing to like: Thousands of jobs AI can’t handle; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 22/03/2018 – Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary: Facebook will survive because ‘there’s nowhere else to go’; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s Rebound Has Nordea Berating `Short-Sighted’ Investors; 01/05/2018 – Facebook last week sent CTO Mike Schroepfer to answer questions before a parliamentary committee; 20/05/2018 – FACEBOOK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 22/03/2018 – 03/19 The Cable – Brexit, G-20 & Facebook

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 94,100 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $26.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 32,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 588,340 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quadrant Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 17,240 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 29,013 shares. Channing Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 0.37% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 2,555 shares stake. Moreover, Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Liability Com has 2.78% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 4.36% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Iconiq Limited Liability Company holds 307,605 shares. Baskin holds 2.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 78,750 shares. Eastern Comml Bank holds 85,183 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 7,712 shares. Ami Inv reported 2.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). General American Investors reported 1.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Perkins Coie Tru Commerce has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stock Yards Savings Bank And Tru owns 9,404 shares. Anchor Advsr Ltd Liability owns 11,955 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co holds 19,500 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Philadelphia Tru stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cwm Ltd reported 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Prudential holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.07 million shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has 9,838 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Incorporated accumulated 1.08% or 85,029 shares. Essex Financial Services accumulated 14,993 shares. Moreover, Waddell Reed Fincl has 0.62% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.31M shares. Nomura Incorporated has 59,026 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Portland Glob Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Greystone Managed Inc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 63,327 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.86% or 29,643 shares. Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Harvest Capital Inc invested in 0.11% or 1,865 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares holds 1.31% or 45,911 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.16 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 10,256 shares to 40,476 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 48,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).