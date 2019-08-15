Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Upped Position in Fedex (FDX); Citigroup Upped Its Stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (BDSI) by $558,380

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 955,200 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.28 million, up from 943,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 1.66 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES BUYING SMALL NUMBER OF TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLES; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Electric Trucks; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX DOES NOT ENDORSE TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER; 30/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT SAYS WILL SUCCEED MICHAEL DUCKER AS CEO; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (BDSI) by 11167.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 111,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The institutional investor held 112,676 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 353,396 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – AMENDS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY WITH CRG, WHICH INCLUDES PUSHING OUT PRINCIPAL DEBT REPAYMENT TO 2021; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioDelivery Sciences International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDSI); 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Pricing of $50 Million Equity Financing; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Rev $12.5M; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – BROADFIN WILL WITHDRAW NOTICE OF NOMINATION OF PERSONS FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS AT BDSI’S STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATE OF BROADFIN CAPITAL TO RECONSTITUTE BDSI’S BOARD; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL – WAS INFORMED BIODELIVERY SCIENCES NOMINATING COMMITTEE DECIDED NOT TO PROCEED WITH APPOINTMENT OF STOCKHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – DEALS EXTEND BDSI’S CASH RUNWAY THROUGH 2020; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – UNDER AGREEMENT, AT CLOSING, BROADFIN MANAGING PARTNER KEVIN KOTLER TO JOIN CO’S BOARD, WITH TODD DAVIS, PETER GREENLEAF; 01/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES HOLDER BROADFIN TO NAME 3 TO CO.’S BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com stated it has 504 shares. Van Strum & Towne holds 1,400 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Tiedemann Advisors Lc owns 5,715 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc owns 4,609 shares. Kistler has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). First Natl Trust Co holds 0.05% or 2,569 shares in its portfolio. 466,503 are held by Barclays Pcl. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 20 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Todd Asset Mngmt invested in 100,230 shares. Moreover, City has 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bahl & Gaynor Inc stated it has 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 65,020 are owned by Zwj Inv Counsel. Colonial Trust Advsrs has 0.17% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Sei Investments Communication stated it has 188,721 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EROS BUD FDX LB: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Class Action Update – FedEx Corporation (FDX), Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) & Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FDX, DBD, LB and JE – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CTST, FDX, FRED, RBGLY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 500,000 shares to 4.07 million shares, valued at $34.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,298 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

More notable recent BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 3rd – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BioDelivery Sciences Appoints Herm Cukier as Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Stocks down in December for pharma firms in the Triangle – Triangle Business Journal” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BioDelivery Sciences sues generic competitor to Belbuca – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 24,800 shares to 33,800 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shutterfly Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,100 shares, and cut its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS).