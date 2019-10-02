Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $36.33 Million; Corda Investment Management Trimmed Its Mondelez Intl Com (MDLZ) Stake as Market Value Rose

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 188,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 720,262 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139.01M, up from 532,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $496.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $174.14. About 9.10 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Users should make context and intentions clear to avoid having their posts taken down, according to Facebook Head of Global Policy Management Monika Bickert; 25/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: Facebook is blocking legitimate candidates from buying election ads for the June 5th primary…; 21/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Breaking: Mark Zuckerberg admits Facebook made mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data; 02/05/2018 – The Courier-Mail: #BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica to close down after Facebook data breach controversy; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES 13F SHOWS NO FACEBOOK STAKE AT 1Q END; 22/03/2018 – Nasdaq-100 Tumbles 2% As Facebook Continues To Weigh — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES STAKE IN ETSY – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Mark Zuckerberg expected to address Facebook employees about Cambridge Analytica scandal at 1pm ET on Friday; 09/05/2018 – Facebook says David Marcus, head of Messenger, is starting a small blockchain group; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Said to Agree to Testify Before Congress Over Data Privacy

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Com (MDLZ) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 31,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 685,551 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.95 million, down from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $53.86. About 3.44M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $921.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL) by 13,116 shares to 160,142 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 94,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Efg Asset (Americas) Corp reported 1.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 93,900 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe accumulated 7,968 shares. Hm Payson has 149,989 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 264,059 shares. Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca) holds 17,610 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Anchor Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.81% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Arete Wealth Advsrs Llc owns 15,296 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 6,646 shares. Investment Ser owns 41,576 shares. Sloane Robinson Llp holds 4,900 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Adirondack reported 2,151 shares. Brookstone reported 0.03% stake. Community Financial Bank Na, a New York-based fund reported 3,024 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 1.01% or 567,174 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13 million for 21.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marathon Trading Investment Management Lc invested 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And stated it has 60,663 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 39,016 shares. Srs Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.69 million shares or 6.99% of all its holdings. Moreover, Paragon Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 300 shares. Eulav Asset stated it has 139,000 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company has 0.82% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.39M shares. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 1.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jones Cos Lllp holds 69,927 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc holds 0.11% or 2,377 shares. 1.89 million are owned by D E Shaw And. Winch Advisory Serv holds 0.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,490 shares. Raging Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 3.48% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hallmark Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 60,117 shares. Ims Mgmt reported 0.9% stake.