Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding in 58 Com (WUBA) by $2.28 Million; Harvey Partners Has Decreased Interface (TILE) Position as Shares Declined

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 42.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 174,232 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 28.69% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.98M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.31. About 502,250 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 28.96% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.39% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19)

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc by 160,000 shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $33.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 32,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 588,340 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. TILE’s profit will be $29.39 million for 7.71 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Interface, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $60.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold TILE shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 51.86 million shares or 0.94% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Co Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 4,013 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated stated it has 60,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 92,245 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zebra Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 46,855 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 74,181 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 43,118 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 18,214 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 384,189 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity holds 77,853 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 50,253 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). First Mercantile Tru reported 19,369 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 0% or 320,904 shares.

