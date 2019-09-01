Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Upped Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $14.43 Million; Patterson Companies (PDCO) Holding Has Lifted by Adirondack Research & Management Inc

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 50,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 106,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 1.19 million shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. – PDCO; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Cos: Frenzel Will Replace Sarena S. Lin; 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400; 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – AUTHORIZED A NEW $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCO); 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 370,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 6.32 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.62M, up from 5.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast races to secure regulatory, political approval for Sky deal; 27/04/2018 – Ofcom must see Comcast’s Sky bid, says ex-BBC chair Grade; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORPORATION – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 59C; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Chilkoot Cafe gets Olympic boost from national Comcast commercial featuring Jessie Diggins; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $5.5B; 08/05/2018 – Comcast CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 185,325 shares to 815,883 shares, valued at $53.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Chip Prns owns 272,441 shares or 2.58% of their US portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Co invested in 0.35% or 621,127 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Liability Com has 490,500 shares. Huntington National Bank has invested 0.24% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hgk Asset Mngmt invested in 1.89% or 157,079 shares. 329,884 were reported by Raymond James Trust Na. Group Inc One Trading Lp holds 0.01% or 56,520 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp invested in 1.07M shares. Jcic Asset Management holds 1,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.3% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Curbstone Financial Management Corporation has invested 0.35% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bessemer Gp owns 69,641 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Management reported 57,335 shares. Choate Investment Advsrs owns 29,436 shares.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86M and $160.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 117,916 shares to 435,007 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 56,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,900 shares, and cut its stake in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC).