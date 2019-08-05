Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Upped 58 Com (WUBA) Position by $2.28 Million; Us Bancorp De Boosted Its Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) by $449,344

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) by 38.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 7,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 27,372 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 19,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 2.76 million shares traded or 71.92% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.98 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.33. About 1.63M shares traded or 86.04% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43)

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 32,500 shares to 588,340 shares, valued at $75.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 94,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Board accumulated 15,680 shares. Nomura Holding Inc reported 10,712 shares. Adage Prtnrs Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 232,436 shares. Cleararc Capital invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Suntrust Banks accumulated 25,233 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo accumulated 6,998 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc accumulated 10,957 shares. Gradient Investments accumulated 0% or 316 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc holds 18,717 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Associated Banc invested in 0.02% or 7,246 shares. Peddock Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Stifel Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 45,852 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc reported 21 shares stake. Invesco Limited has 1.69M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.