Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $17.36 Million; Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Holder American Capital Management Upped Stake by $1.18 Million as Valuation Rose

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 280,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.79M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360.35M, down from 6.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08M shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s Ready to Impose Iran Sanctions, Says Citigroup’s Morse (Video); 19/04/2018 – Commercial Obs: Paul Vanderslice Leaving Citi to Become CEO of CCRE; 06/03/2018 – Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC SAYS REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA LIMITED HK$57 MILLION FOR SPONSOR FAILURES; 10/05/2018 – Sprint at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 6 (Table); 18/04/2018 – DUTCH ENECO WORKING WITH CITI ON ITS PRIVATISATION; 04/04/2018 – Citi Is Said to Hire Credit Derivatives Traders Abadou, Vegetti; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: On Track to Meet Commitment to Return a Least $60B to Holders Over 2017, 2018, 2019 Cycles

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medidata Solutions (MDSO) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 16,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 698,823 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.18 million, up from 682,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $90.96. About 882,679 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 20.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q REV. $149.2M, EST. $146.7M; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 8, 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 16/03/2018 Medidata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC MDSO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.67, REV VIEW $636.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Increases Operational Efficiency of Global Oncology Program with Medidata Clinical Cloud; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR THE YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Australia NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre Partners with Medidata to Digitize Cancer Research; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – REMAINING 2018 ADJUSTED SUBSCRIPTION BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $370 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $51 MLN COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 400,000 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $72.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 92,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.75 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 0.02% stake. Loews holds 40,584 shares. Brandywine Inv Management Limited Company holds 6.31M shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 1.23M shares. Gardner Lewis Asset LP accumulated 119,448 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.73% stake. Advisory Alpha Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Shelton Management reported 2,719 shares. Tru Company Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 36,542 shares in its portfolio. Fiera has 0.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 669,696 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gp invested in 4,110 shares. Alps Advsrs accumulated 7,798 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter stated it has 46,332 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regent Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 46,885 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7,738 shares to 14,022 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 14,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,970 shares, and cut its stake in Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold MDSO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4,904 shares. Mgmt Incorporated reported 698,823 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group holds 5,242 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 11,700 shares. 8,618 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 15,847 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc holds 14,250 shares. United Kingdom-based Kames Cap Plc has invested 0.06% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 49,073 shares. Champlain Inv Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.53% or 2.39M shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth reported 38 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.05% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co invested 0.03% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $938,400 activity.

