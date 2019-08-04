Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Cdk Global (CDK) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Simon Property Group (SPG) Holder Everett Harris & Company Has Increased Position by $559,104 as Share Value Declined

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Simon Property Group (SPG) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 3,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 19,235 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 16,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Simon Property Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $159.25. About 1.10 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.04 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 513,273 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First Indexing; 15/03/2018 – CDK Global and NAMAD Announce Second Annual “Fueling Careers” Scholarship Program; 23/04/2018 – DJ CDK Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDK); 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – REDUCING CO’S REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO 2.5% – 3.0% FROM 3.0% – 4.0%, PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED ADVERTISING REVENUES; 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: No Termination Fee Under Terms of Agreement; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 TO $3.28, EST. $3.27

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 400,000 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $72.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 370,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on August, 13 after the close. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. CDK’s profit will be $104.61 million for 14.73 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.53% negative EPS growth.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37 billion and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Class C by 5,956 shares to 149,271 shares, valued at $175.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 7,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,552 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever N.V. 4 Gldrs. Ny Shar (NYSE:UN).

