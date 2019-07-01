Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding in Masco (MAS) by $30.89 Million as Stock Price Rose; Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Share Price Rose While Polaris Venture Management Company Has Decreased Holding by $5.96 Million

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 40.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 792,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.50M, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 1.54M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $20.99. About 512,564 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 29/03/2018 – FATE: FATE-NK100 SHOWED STABLE DISEASE WITH TUMOR SHRINKAGE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE); 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE™; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7; 30/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the lnnate Killer Summit 2018; 16/05/2018 – FATE GAINS ACCESS TO IP FOR GENE-EDITED T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.32 EPS, up 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,425 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advisors. Partner Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.16% or 7,872 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability accumulated 36,800 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Geode Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Eam Investors Ltd Liability Co has 0.31% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 70,799 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advisors Lc stated it has 0.06% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Citadel Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 869,789 shares. American Intl Incorporated holds 0% or 38,679 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 40,209 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 144,332 shares. Wexford Cap Limited Partnership invested in 110,882 shares. Boston Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,770 shares. State Street accumulated 2.60M shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 94,000 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $6.16 million activity. The insider TAHL CINDY sold $400,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 500,254 shares. 102,968 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Hudson Valley Inv Inc Adv invested in 0.06% or 5,990 shares. Citigroup reported 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc holds 0.36% or 2.72 million shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP owns 625,000 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Pettee Invsts holds 12,731 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Management owns 82,696 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Capital Ww Invsts invested 0.07% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 47,126 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.07% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Marshall Wace Llp reported 194,967 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.77 million for 12.14 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 240,000 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $127.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).