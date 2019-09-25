Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $12.04 Million; Baillie Gifford & Company Upped Holding in Petrobras Common Adr (PBR) as Stock Value Rose

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Petrobras Common Adr (PBR) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 959,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 29.07 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $452.59M, up from 28.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Petrobras Common Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 5.96M shares traded. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT UNDERSTANDS IMPORTANCE OF PETROBRAS POLICY: CEO; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS 1Q NET INCOME R$6.96B; 14/03/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IT’S ASSESSING ALTERNATIVES TO SELL LIQUIGAS; 21/03/2018 – OilPrice.com: BofA In On $6 Billion Financing Deal for Petrobras Subsidiary Bid; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS CHOSES FRANCE’S ENGIE TO ENTER EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR GAS PIPELINE UNIT TAG; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DIRECTOR SAYS EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE NEW CONTRACT WITH DISTRIBUTORS IN JULY AS COMPANY SEEKS TO RECOVER MARKET SHARE; 20/03/2018 – PETROBRAS TO CUT DIESEL PRICE TO BRL1.7751 FROM BRL1.7862; 19/04/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO PARENTE DECLINES TO COMMENT ABOUT BRF; 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS SIGNS FINANCING CONTRACT W/UK EXPORT AGENCY GUARANTEE; 19/04/2018 – Petrobras Star CEO Comes to the Rescue of Embattled Food Giant

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 59,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 901,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.35 million, up from 842,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $207.75. About 2.89M shares traded or 27.09% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 21/03/2018 – For the First Time, Goldman’s Not Among the Top Commodity Banks; 07/03/2018 – U.S. INVESTMENT BANK TO RELOCATE MEMBERS OF STAFF IN DERIVATIVES, DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS WORKING ON GERMAN ACCOUNTS; 12/03/2018 – That puts Solomon in the running to head Goldman. Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein could step down as soon as the end of the year, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation; 07/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – Daniel Taub: Essential Properties Realty Trust has hired Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to explore an initial; 12/04/2018 – BI UK: Goldman Sachs is on a hiring spree for the tech team at the heart of its new strategy; 09/03/2018 – In December, Goldman Sachs echoed Phelps’ sentiment, saying that while it was “pro-risk” in equities this year, the investment bank’s top strategists expected time was “running out for Goldilocks.”; 30/05/2018 – eFinCareers(AU): Morning Coffee: The new way of retiring from Goldman Sachs aged 30. “Silly hours” banker becomes fire; 02/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ COO reportedly used his side gig as an EDM DJ to help win Spotify’s business; 13/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.8% On Year

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 261,000 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $122.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.76M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Intl Ca has 2,139 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability reported 0.26% stake. Moreover, Pennsylvania Tru has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,906 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 12,100 shares. Washington Tru holds 1,181 shares. First Interstate State Bank stated it has 23,460 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Architects Inc has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Principal Grp has 0.09% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hollencrest Mngmt accumulated 1,197 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Kamunting Street Lp has invested 14.54% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mufg Americas has 70,111 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Limited has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 93,724 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 3,223 were reported by Twin Cap Inc. 13,979 were accumulated by Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership.

