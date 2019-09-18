Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Lowered By $75.30 Million Its Ally Finl (ALLY) Stake; First Eagle Investment Management Raised Its Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Holding

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) stake by 4.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc acquired 67,807 shares as Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU)’s stock rose 47.07%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 1.58 million shares with $28.21M value, up from 1.52M last quarter. Anglogold Ashanti Ltd now has $7.73B valuation. The stock decreased 5.59% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.65. About 2.92M shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Provides Update On Company Leadership Change And Ceo Search; 16/04/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti head quits for Vedanta CEO role; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS IN FULL SUPPORT OF RANDGOLD RE; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti On Track For 2018 Production Guidance of Between 3.325Moz and 3.450Moz; 11/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S SOLIDARITY TRADE UNION SEEKS ANNUAL WAGE HIKES IN GOLD SECTOR OF AT LEAST 10 PERCENT OVER THREE YEARS – DOCUMENT; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD CEO VENKATAKRISHNAN RESIGNS TO JOIN VEDANTA; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – ANGLOGOLD TO RESTRUCTURE SOUTH AFRICAN COST BASE TO ENSURE VIABILITY OF RETAINED ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Mali’s gold revenues rise 23 pct in 2017; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATES ON DRC MINING CODE DISCUSSIONS; 08/05/2018 – Correct: AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Gross Profit $233M

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) stake by 23.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 2.51 million shares as Ally Finl Inc (ALLY)’s stock rose 10.70%. The Lakewood Capital Management Lp holds 8.35M shares with $258.92M value, down from 10.86 million last quarter. Ally Finl Inc now has $13.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 1.17 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY CORE ROTCE 10.6 PCT VS 8.2 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 25/05/2018 – Ally Financial at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Net Financing Revenue Up 3%-6%, Ex-Core OID; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – 2018 CORE ROTCE TARGET OF 10.5 PCT – 11.5 PCT; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple De; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 66C; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC SEES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 20 PCT TO 30 PCT FOR 2018 – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Jason Schugel Chief Risk Officer; 11/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased Triple (NYSE:GTS) stake by 478,613 shares to 683,472 valued at $16.30 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 188,262 shares and now owns 720,262 shares. Dell Technologies Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Low Fee Banking Options – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ally Invest Throws Doors to Investing Wide Open with New ‘Freemium’ Offerings – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Digital mortgage lender seeks to hire 1,000 in Charlotte over next five years – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ally Bank Surpasses $100 Billion in Retail Deposits in Just 10 Years – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ally Financial has $4400 highest and $32 lowest target. $37.80’s average target is 8.62% above currents $34.8 stock price. Ally Financial had 6 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Nomura. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Stephens.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.66M for 8.97 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc stake by 430,900 shares to 209,477 valued at $9.38M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Qorvo Inc (Put) stake by 484,885 shares and now owns 2,000 shares. Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) was reduced too.