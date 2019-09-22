Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Increased State Str (STT) Position by $1.13 Million; Alps Advisors Position in Commvault System (CVLT) Increased as Shares Declined

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 20,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The hedge fund held 836,013 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.87M, up from 815,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $60.11. About 3.32 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP STT.N – OUTLOOK GIVEN IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY IS STILL OPERATIVE -CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corporation Buys New 3.9% Position in Aptiv; 06/03/2018 – STATE STREET – DEVELOPED & BEGUN LICENSING SUITE OF RULES-BASED INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, OR INVESTABLE INDICES, FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS; 07/05/2018 – MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names new head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL FEE REVENUE $2,363 MLN, UP 7.5 PCT; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET NAMES IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER & CHI; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES $2,256 MLN, UP 8.1 PCT; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors ‘; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Net Interest Income $658 Million

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Commvault System (CVLT) by 32.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 6,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The institutional investor held 25,404 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 19,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Commvault System for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 786,061 shares traded or 59.03% up from the average. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT 4Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 33C; 15/05/2018 – Etf Managers Group Buys New 2.2% Position in CommVault; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT: ELLIOTT TO WITHDRAWING THEIR DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 20/03/2018 – Commvault Appoints Olaf Duennweller Area-Vice President EMEA Central; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: Elliott to Vote in Favor of Company’s Proposed Slate of Directors at Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 23/05/2018 – GDPR represents huge opportunity for Channel with Commvault Data Governance Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Commvault, which makes backup and recovery software, is facing a proxy battle with Elliott Management, which is said to be frustrated with its margins, according to sources; 10/04/2018 – Commvault Innovates With New Proactive Customer Support Framework & Announces Seventh Consecutive Year Of Beating Industry Aver; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems 4Q Rev $184.9M

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 261,000 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $122.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.51M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.35M shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $547,995 activity. $54,315 worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) was bought by de Saint-Aignan Patrick.

More notable recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About State Street Corporation (STT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “State Street Announces Enhancements to its Multi-Asset Class Platform through Strategic Partnership with Solovis – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “State Street (STT) Announces Marie Chandoha to Board – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “State Street Executives Recognized in the 2019 HERoes Lists – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $13.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 664 shares to 5,101 shares, valued at $9.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cannae Holdings by 194,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,800 shares, and cut its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).