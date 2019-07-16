Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Increased 58 Com (WUBA) Position by $2.28 Million; Spark Investment Management Increased Its Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Position by $469,655 as Stock Price Declined

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.98M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.21. About 224,583 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 28.96% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.39% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) by 54.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 93,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 267,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 173,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $488.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.03. About 1.05 million shares traded. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 73.68% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical KPTI News: 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Announces Positive Top-Line Data from Phase 2b STORM Study Evaluating Selinexor in Patients with Penta-Refractory Mu; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Announces Positive Top-Line Data From Phase 2b STORM Study Evaluating Selinexor in Patients With Penta-Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics: Plans to Submit a New Drug Application to the FDA in the 2H of 2018; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS TO REPORT TOP-LINE DATA FROM STORM STUDY AT END OF APRIL 2018; 10/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics 1Q Loss $38.5M; 01/05/2018 – KaryoPharm’s Big News; 30/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM TO SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL, PLANS NDA FILING IN 2H; 15/03/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – TOP-LINE DATA FROM PHASE 2B STORM STUDY EXPECTED END OF APRIL 2018; 15/03/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 80c; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR RECEIVES FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FROM FDA FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PENTA-REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 84,500 shares to 10,100 shares, valued at $126,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 66,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,100 shares, and cut its stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold KPTI shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 49.11 million shares or 1.82% more from 48.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) for 8.44 million shares. Us Bankshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) for 4,035 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 164,317 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) for 14,418 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) for 908,950 shares. Vermont-based Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Jefferies Group Lc owns 0% invested in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) for 7,800 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc invested 0% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). State Street stated it has 963,678 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Group Inc Inc owns 261 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Frontier Mgmt Communication Ltd Liability Corporation owns 683,363 shares. Kazazian Asset Management Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 14,532 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com stated it has 17,901 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Sabby Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI).

