Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Increased 58 Com (WUBA) Holding; Lilis Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) SI Increased By 1%

Lilis Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) had an increase of 1% in short interest. LLEX’s SI was 6.40M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1% from 6.34 million shares previously. With 355,100 avg volume, 18 days are for Lilis Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX)’s short sellers to cover LLEX’s short positions. The SI to Lilis Energy Inc’s float is 16.71%. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.0014 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6152. About 284,119 shares traded. Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) has declined 75.87% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LLEX News: 10/04/2018 – Lilis Energy: Michael G. Long Appointed as New Member of the Board; 23/05/2018 – Lilis Energy Announces Crude Oil Gathering Agreement With Salt Creek Midstream, an Arm Energy Holdings’ Affiliate; 03/04/2018 – Lilis Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Lilis Energy; 08/03/2018 – LILIS ENERGY INC – REMAINS FULLY CAPITALIZED WITH SUFFICIENT CAPITAL TO EXECUTE ON DRILLING AND COMPLETION PROGRAM IN 2018 AND BEYOND; 21/03/2018 – Lilis Energy Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29; 30/05/2018 – Lilis Energy Announces Recent Well Results; 10/04/2018 – LILIS ENERGY NAMES CEO; 09/04/2018 – Lilis Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – LILIS ENERGY NAMES JAMES W. DENNY EVP OF PRODUCTION & OPS

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased 58 Com Inc (WUBA) stake by 2.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lakewood Capital Management Lp acquired 35,000 shares as 58 Com Inc (WUBA)’s stock declined 8.39%. The Lakewood Capital Management Lp holds 1.37 million shares with $89.98M value, up from 1.33M last quarter. 58 Com Inc now has $9.34B valuation. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $62.37. About 967,601 shares traded or 7.88% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 28.96% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.39% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering 58.com (NYSE:WUBA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. 58.com had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by CLSA. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Benchmark.

More notable recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About 58.com Inc (WUBA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “6 Chinese Stocks Gurus Broadly Own in June – GuruFocus.com” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WestRock Company (WRK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AEGON N.V. (AEG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “58.com Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.