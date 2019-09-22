Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Holding by $20.91 Million; Share Value Rose; Bb&T (BBT) Shareholder Farmers National Bank Raised Stake

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 565,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.14 million, down from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 4.27M shares traded or 116.29% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31

Farmers National Bank increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank bought 20,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 42,423 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, up from 22,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 4.46M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 449,356 were reported by Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Enterprise Fincl Ser Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Stonebridge Advsrs has invested 1.62% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 32,000 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Davenport & Lc holds 0.12% or 206,048 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.07% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 651,198 shares. Cypress holds 0.13% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 13,410 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 125,573 shares stake. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 13,823 shares. Moreover, Cullinan Assoc Incorporated has 0.66% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 184,368 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt stated it has 20,090 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 609,196 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru &. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 4,300 shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne Inc holds 2.1% or 229,654 shares in its portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson has invested 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 15,231 shares to 140,831 shares, valued at $18.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 20,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 836,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT).

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.68 million for 24.84 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.