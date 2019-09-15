Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Position as Market Valuation Rose; California State Teachers Retirement System Stake in Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Has Lowered by $2.51 Million

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 565,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.14 million, down from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 706,617 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System analyzed 57,118 shares as the company's stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.30 million, down from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $44.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 2.98M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiance Bancshares Inc by 11,948 shares to 29,971 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) by 9,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.24M for 11.84 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 1.14 million shares to 4.08 million shares, valued at $187.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 424,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 855,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Triple (NYSE:GTS).