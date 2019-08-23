Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Cut Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding; Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Sentiment Is 1.92

Unity Bancorp Inc (UNTY) investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.75, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 23 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 12 sold and reduced their holdings in Unity Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 5.26 million shares, up from 5.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Unity Bancorp Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 18 New Position: 5.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 5.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 32,500 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Lakewood Capital Management Lp holds 588,340 shares with $75.83 million value, down from 620,840 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $107.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.84% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $124.33. About 1.40M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles

Endicott Management Co holds 12.2% of its portfolio in Unity Bancorp, Inc. for 660,635 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 832,832 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 1% invested in the company for 442,600 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.13% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 118,986 shares.

Unity Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Unity Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company has market cap of $215.13 million. The firm offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It has a 9.54 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 1,442 shares traded. Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) has declined 14.77% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UNTY News: 21/03/2018 – UNITY BANK – CLARIFIES ON ONGOING RECAPITALIZATION PROGRAMS, SAYS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMITMENT FOR INVESTMENT OF $1 BLN FROM MILOST GLOBAL INC; 26/03/2018 – MILOST GLOBAL SAYS TERMINATES UNITY BANK PLC TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp Reports Record Earnings up 64% over Prior Year Quarter; 27/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S UNITY BANK SAYS INVESTORS HAVE CONDUCTED DUE DILIGENCE, EXPECTS DEAL TO CLOSE THIS YEAR – CEO; 26/04/2018 – UNITY BANCORP INC UNTY.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK PLC UNITYBN.LG – HAD ENGAGED IN SERIES OF DISCUSSIONS AND ENGAGEMENT WITH PROSPECTIVE “VALUE-PLUS INVESTORS”; 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK PLC UNITYBN.LG – MILOST GLOBAL INC. IS ONE OF THE PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS INTRODUCED TO THE BANK BY A LOCAL ENTITY CALLED MAYO BV; 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK SAYS HELD TALKS WITH MILOST AS PROSPECTIVE INVESTOR; 21/03/2018 – UNITY BANK PLC – IN TALKS WITH A NUMBER OF INVESTORS AND HAS NOT CONCLUDED AN INVESTMENT TRANSACTION; 27/03/2018 – MILOST ENDS $1B FUNDING FOR NIGERIA’S UNITY BANK AFTER THREATS

Analysts await Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.5 per share. UNTY’s profit will be $5.64M for 9.54 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Unity Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.89% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.46 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 25.21% above currents $124.33 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Cowen & Co upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, June 24 report.