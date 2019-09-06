Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Cut Cdk Global (CDK) Stake by $2.03 Million; Shares Declined; Fdx Advisors Has Cut Holding in Five Below Com (FIVE) by $1.17 Million as Share Price Declined

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc Com (FIVE) by 56.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 9,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 7,277 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $904,000, down from 16,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Five Below Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $127.91. About 56,686 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios to Transition to Chairman as of Annual Meeting Expected to Be Held in June; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1; 14/03/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – VELLIOS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING FOR A NEW THREE-YEAR TERM ON BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 16/04/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.04M, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.83. About 19,899 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL BUYS PROGRESSUS MEDIA; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeti; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q EPS 71c; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – TRANSACTION CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT; 20/03/2018 – FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 20/03/2018 – Car Dealer Software Makers CDK, Auto/Mate Call Off Merger Due to FTC Opposition; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 240,000 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $127.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 370,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc.

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 14.77% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CDK’s profit will be $88.12M for 14.94 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd invested in 0.03% or 2,400 shares. Crow Point Llc has invested 0.08% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). 107,981 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 8,794 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) or 6,486 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 3,413 shares or 0% of the stock. Crestwood Capital LP holds 74,432 shares. The Kentucky-based Renaissance Group Inc Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Franklin Inc has invested 0.02% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Stifel Financial stated it has 15,296 shares. Great Lakes Limited Com owns 105,008 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns owns 20,853 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 101,559 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Webster Retail Bank N A invested in 45 shares or 0% of the stock.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in British Amern Tob Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 10,759 shares to 54,144 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADI).