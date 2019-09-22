Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Brunswick (BC) as Valuation Declined; Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose While Greystone Managed Investments Has Cut Stake

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 9,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 53,086 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.04M, down from 62,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 4.18M shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 38.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 4.08 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $187.23M, up from 2.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 1.45M shares traded or 16.75% up from the average. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 05/03/2018 WECT News: GenX levels at lowest level in raw water source in Brunswick Co. since testing began; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC)

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mig Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 184,329 shares. Fosun Ltd has invested 0.29% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp accumulated 24,349 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp reported 262,758 shares or 6.25% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Limited Liability reported 0.2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sadoff Invest Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,186 shares. Jlb Assocs stated it has 5.3% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). New York-based Sg Americas Ltd has invested 0.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Paragon Mgmt Llc reported 579 shares stake. Security Natl has invested 1.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.63% or 2.13 million shares in its portfolio. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd invested in 4,352 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Adage Capital Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.43 million shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. 2,750 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Company. Falcon Point Limited Liability Company stated it has 978 shares.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 15,015 shares to 1.94 million shares, valued at $113.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 25,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 287,653 shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $124.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 565,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).