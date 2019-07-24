Lakewood Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake in United Technologies (UTX) by $4.16 Million as Stock Value Rose; Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Position by $3.92 Million

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 337.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.00M market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 186,371 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 26.33% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c; 16/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 3.3% of Boot Barn; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.92 TO $1.02; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 588,340 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.83M, down from 620,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $134.76. About 2.08 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of stock. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Dumais Michael R sold $1.15M.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 370,000 shares to 6.32M shares, valued at $252.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 92,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

