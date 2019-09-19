Lakewood Capital Management LP Decreased Its 58 Com (WUBA) Position; YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC ORDINARY SHARES (YOKEF) SI Decreased By 23.66%

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:YOKEF) had a decrease of 23.66% in short interest. YOKEF’s SI was 309,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 23.66% from 405,300 shares previously. It closed at $18.26 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased 58 Com Inc (WUBA) stake by 12.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 165,000 shares as 58 Com Inc (WUBA)’s stock declined 20.77%. The Lakewood Capital Management Lp holds 1.20 million shares with $74.91M value, down from 1.37 million last quarter. 58 Com Inc now has $8.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $56.23. About 243,100 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides various products based on its measurement, control, and information technologies in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.90 billion. It operates in three divisions: Industrial Automation and Control, Test and Measurement, and Aviation and Other Business. It currently has negative earnings. The Industrial Automation and Control segment offers field instruments, such as flow meters, differential/pressure transmitters, and process analyzers; control systems and programmable controllers; and various software services and products.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased Alphabet Inc stake by 32,137 shares to 257,579 valued at $278.91M in 2019Q2. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 188,262 shares and now owns 720,262 shares. Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) was raised too.