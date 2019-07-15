Lakewood Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake in Citigroup (C) by $17.36 Million; Shareholder Carderock Capital Management Has Lifted Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 123.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 4,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,932 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 4,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $208.85. About 2.12M shares traded or 18.98% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 280,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.79M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360.35 million, down from 6.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 20.96M shares traded or 58.99% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 2.57 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 02/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Decrease 12% This Year, Citi Leads; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 12.1%; 11/05/2018 – FX Week: Over the past few weeks, Citi has seen several departures and arrivals in its FX team, in London and elsewhere, FX…; 24/03/2018 – Wireless World: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 07/03/2018 – [SPSF] Citigroup Credit Link Loan 2017-03 Assigned ‘A+’ Rating

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 400,000 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $72.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 955,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,948 shares. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Overbrook Corp holds 526,772 shares. 88,229 are held by First Allied Advisory Services. Swedbank has 2.95 million shares. Heritage Wealth invested in 5,287 shares or 0% of the stock. Avalon Advsr Ltd holds 12,023 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Citizens Natl Bank And Tru holds 37,951 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 11,230 were reported by Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Lc. Channing Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 103,032 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Spirit Of America Management reported 12,800 shares stake. Rock Point Advisors Limited Liability reported 5.41% stake. Fayez Sarofim And Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 14,906 shares. Hartford Inv Management stated it has 334,422 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Lp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 446,643 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 0.02% or 21,019 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Hemenway Trust Co Limited Com stated it has 1,802 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 1.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Daiwa Sb Limited holds 3.1% or 81,170 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Mngmt Limited Company holds 390,365 shares. Pittenger Anderson invested 0.44% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.34% or 3,730 shares. National Registered Advisor stated it has 4,700 shares. Tobam holds 220,726 shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H Company has 70,998 shares. Moreover, Coastline Tru has 0.56% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 19,525 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) stated it has 4,794 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Carlson Capital Mngmt accumulated 2,365 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Whitnell & Co holds 0.57% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 7,707 shares.