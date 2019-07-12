Lakewood Capital Management LP Cut Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $17.36 Million; Valuation Rose; Lau Associates Has Lifted Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $324,700

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 280,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.79M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360.35M, down from 6.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08M shares traded or 13.81% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/05/2018 – Citi Back in Growth Mode in Brazil as It Leaves Retail Behind; 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 29/05/2018 – CITI’S STEPHEN BIRD CONCLUDES REMARKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF; 22/05/2018 – BI UK: For years, Chase and Citi credit cards offered a generous, under-the-radar benefit that protected customers. And then th; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter; 26/03/2018 – Citigroup names new APAC head of corporate, investment banking – memo; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.48M shares traded or 1.56% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS’ WARSAW HUB CHIEF WATSON SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 16/05/2018 – Goldman aims to preserve pre-IPO culture, even as partnership dwindles; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Co-Presidents Leading Candidates to Replace Blankfein; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES ASIA ’18 GAS PRICE F/C 17% TO $7.15/MMBTU; 09/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACH’S MICHELE DELLA VIGNA SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN BONUS GAP FOR INTERNATIONAL UNIT OF 72.2 PCT; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS INDIA FY19 GDP GROWTH FORECAST ON PNB WOES; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 06/03/2018 – White House economic adviser Cohn stepping down; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 400,000 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $72.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.28 billion for 9.75 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. The insider Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Citigroup’s $21.5-Billion Capital Return Plan For 2019 Is Slightly Lower Than Its 2018 Plan – Forbes” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citi gets go-ahead to delist stock in Mexico – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why You Should Keep An Eye On Citi And JPMorgan This Week – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Expectations are low for bank earnings but investors say ‘buy’ – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

