Lakewood Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Yandex N V (YNDX); Perritt Capital Management Has Increased Its Travelcenters Amer Com (TA) Stake by $764,580

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com (TA) by 114.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 191,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 358,060 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 166,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.57. About 29,929 shares traded. TravelCenters of America LLC (NYSE:TA) has risen 10.15% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TA News: 07/05/2018 – Travelcenters of America 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – TravelCenters at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 09/05/2018 – TravelCenters of America Announces 2018 Citizen Drivers; 25/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Invites Guests to ‘Round Up’ to Benefit Folds of Honor; 07/05/2018 – Travelcenters of America 1Q Rev $1.58B; 01/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Revives Fan Favorites with New Limited Time Menu; 03/04/2018 – TA Truck Service® Launches Certified Used Truck and Certified Used Trailer lnspections; 16/04/2018 – TravelCenters May Benefit, Industry Posts 18th Straight Gain; 18/04/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Announces 2018 National Buffalo Wing Festival Sponsorship; 03/04/2018 – TA Truck Service® Launches Certified Used Truck and Certified Used Trailer Inspections

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.12 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.85 million, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.75B market cap company. The stock increased 5.36% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $39.03. About 5.17 million shares traded or 139.90% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 200,000 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $29.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 185,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 815,883 shares, and cut its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold TA shares while 23 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.71 million shares or 6.11% less from 12.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated owns 55,629 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited holds 17,245 shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). Art Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 16,300 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0% in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 5,891 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 127,770 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) for 145,512 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 80,838 shares. Wedge Capital L LP Nc has 94,335 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0% invested in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). Ckw Fincl Grp holds 0% or 100 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 0% in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). Raymond James Fincl Advisors Incorporated accumulated 0% or 54,331 shares.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Matrix Svc Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 74,300 shares to 76,100 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankwell Finl Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 35,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:BRSS).

