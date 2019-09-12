Lakewood Capital Management LP Boosted Triple (GTS) Holding by $11.01 Million; As Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Increased Its Position

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Triple (GTS) by 233.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 478,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 683,472 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.30 million, up from 204,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Triple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 95,676 shares traded. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 27.28% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Operating Rev $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $164 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED CLAIMS INCURRED WERE $619.0 MILLION, DOWN 0.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q EPS 17C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING PROPERTY AND CASUALTY SEGMENT WAS RAISED FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $752.0 MILLION, UP 7.1% FROM THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q EPS 17c; 06/04/2018 A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Triple-S Propiedad, Inc

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 21,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 206,624 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.28M, up from 184,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $936.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $28.82. About 202,916 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $928.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 11,570 shares to 107,767 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 19,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,060 shares, and cut its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK).

