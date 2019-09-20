Lakewood Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position in Plantronics New (PLT) by $15.69 Million; Bb&T Com Usd5.00 (BBT) Stock Rose While Ftb Advisors Has Lowered by $1.37 Million Its Holding

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp Com Usd5.00 (BBT) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 27,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 104,664 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 132,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp Com Usd5.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 1.25M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 98.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 424,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The hedge fund held 855,992 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.71M, up from 431,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 169,301 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 29/03/2018 – S&P PLACED PLANTRONICS, INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plantronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLT); 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q EPS 29c; 28/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Santa Cruz’s Plantronics to buy San Jose’s Polycom in $2 billion deal to create; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ EPS IMMEDIATELY; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS REAFFIRMS FINL OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PLANTRONICS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q EPS 29c-EPS 41c; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Plantronics Ba2 Rating; Outlook Revised To Negative

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 120,000 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $26.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 570,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 385,200 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc Usd0.0001 (NYSE:MDT) by 5,375 shares to 63,968 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector (XLP) by 7,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $784.40 million for 12.90 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.