Lakewood Capital Management LP Boosted Its Baidu (BIDU) Stake by $4.62 Million; Stock Price Declined; First Trust Advisors LP Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Boosted as Stock Price Declined

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 228,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.45 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 5.80M shares traded or 3.88% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 28,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.23M, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 3.23 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 43,906 shares to 97,871 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 29,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,746 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CTSH or TYL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Tough Quarter Forces Cognizant to Cut Its 2019 Outlook – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Cognizant (CTSH) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. Humphries Brian bought $1.16 million worth of stock or 19,000 shares. 683 shares were sold by Middleton Sean, worth $48,650.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Incorporated De has 0.65% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 37,700 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.12% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 540,387 shares. Howe Rusling has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 10,180 are owned by Pettee Inc. First Advsr Lp stated it has 0.22% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hussman Strategic Advsrs stated it has 0.46% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Millennium Management Ltd has 0.13% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Everence Mgmt has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Capital Serv Of America has invested 1.97% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Marshall And Sullivan Wa has 2.9% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Citizens Bankshares reported 26,151 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 38,100 shares.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 12,714 shares to 225,442 shares, valued at $265.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07M shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).